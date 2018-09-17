Matt Riddle says he misses MMA, talks MMA stars transitioning to wrestling

NXT’s Matt Riddle recently spoke with MMA Junkie, and discussed missing MMA and other fighters transitioning to Wrestling…

On Missing MMA: “I do miss it,” Riddle told MMAjunkie Radio. “I watch the fights. I watched Tyron Woodley dominate this week. I feel bad for the fighters and I know exactly – things are a little different now – but I know my world when I was in MMA, everything was tough. Life was just so tough. Everything was a struggle. Bills were a struggle. Even when you’re on top in the UFC, you only get paid a couple times a year. I’m just really glad to have that all behind me and focus on my craft.”

On MMA Stars Transitioning to Wrestling: “There’s a lot of people making the transition and doing it well,” Riddle said. “There are other guys that are doing great – and women – you’ve got Ronda and Shayna (Baszler), Jessamyn Duke. You’ve got Tom Lawlor, you’ve got me. There’s a lot of guys like ‘King Mo,’ for example, who is a big fan of professional wrestling, world-class fighter, world-class athlete, but I don’t think he’s the greatest pro wrestler. It’s more than moves and athleticism. It’s that charisma.”





(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)