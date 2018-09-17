LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 9/17

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a mixed reaction. JoJo does the introduction.

Reigns marches to the ring as Cole leads us to a video package with highlights from the WWE Hell In a Cell main event, including Brock Lesnar’s return to destroy Reigns and Braun Strowman. Reigns takes the mic and says last night was rough, it was brutal and it didn’t go as planned but he woke up this morning and he’s still the Universal Champion. The boos pick up for Reigns. Reigns knew Lesnar had his rematch but he didn’t know Lesnar would come and kick the Cell door off the hinges, and attack him while he was down. Fans do the “what?!” gimmick to Reigns. Reigns calls Lesnar to come to the ring and fight if he wants his rematch. The music hits but out comes Strowman instead.

Strowman enters the ring and stares Reigns down. Braun takes the mic and says screw this crap, Reigns should be thankful Lesnar came down because he’s the only reason Reigns still has the title. Strowman says this is the second time Lesnar has screwed him out of an opportunity but there will not be a third. Strowman says if anyone gets their hands on Brock, it should be him, and he’s coming for Reigns when he’s done. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin comes out and tells them both to calm down because we’re not doing this right now. Fans chant “you suck” as Corbin enters the ring. Corbin says Hell In a Cell was his first pay-per-view as Acting GM and no one is more upset about the main event than him. Corbin says he’s been on the phone all day with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to come up with a solution and he thinks he has one to make everyone happy. Corbin announces WWE Crown Jewel for Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns in a Triple Threat with the title on the line. Strowman says that idea sucks. Everyone sucks – Reigns, Corbin, everyone in the arena. Paul Heyman interrupts and out he comes.

Staffers bring out part of the Cell door that Lesnar knocked off, standing it up on the stage. Heyman introduces himself as The Advocate for his client that kicked the door to hell open. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar is worth more money in UFC now, and that means he can make more money in WWE. Heyman goes on about Lesnar bringing WWE success as champion, and wanting more power. That is why Lesnar will go on to Saudi Arabia and win the title back, which makes him the “crown jewel” of WWE. Strowman leaves the ring and chases Heyman up the ramp. Corbin and Reigns are left in the ring now. Corbin indicates that Reigns was injured last night and says he won’t make it to Saudi Arabia as champion because he’s defending tonight. Reigns’ opponent will be Corbin. Corbin walks off as Reigns looks on.

– Still to come, The Undertaker will be here. Also, Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre. We go to commercial.

Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and out comes Dean Ambrose to a pop. RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up before locking up. They trade holds and McIntyre sends Ambrose into the corners with strikes. Ambrose ducks in the corner but runs into boots. Ambrose counters again and goes to work on Drew’s leg. Ambrose with a running dropkick to the leg. Ambrose wraps the leg around the ring post and slams it as the referee warns him. Ambrose slams the injured leg into the ring post one more time. Drew kicks Ambrose back into the barrier. Drew follows but Ambrose rams him into the apron. Ambrose sends Drew into the apron now. Ambrose breaks the count as Drew sells the injury on the outside.

Drew returns to the outside and unloads on Drew but Drew blocks him. Drew nails a big fall-away slam into the barrier. The referee checks on Ambrose as we get a replay. McIntyre brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre remains in control. Ambrose fights back and rolls McIntyre up after his leg goes out. Drew turns it back around and rocks Ambrose with a big right hand. Drew with some trash talking now. Ambrose comes back with a clothesline and another. Ambrose slams Drew to the mat by his hair. Ambrose with a leg submission in the middle of the ring now. McIntyre with a big headbutt, sending Ambrose into the corner.

McIntyre takes Ambrose to the top and rocks him. McIntyre climbs up but Ambrose crotches him. Ambrose fights back but McIntyre counters and manages to launch Ambrose to the mat from the top using the injured leg. Drew waits for Ambrose to get up now. Ambrose dodges the Claymore Kick. Drew blocks Dirty Deeds but gets rolled up for a close 2 count. Ambrose goes for the Cloverleaf but it’s blocked. Ambrose gets the submission locked in now. Drew makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ambrose ends up knocking Drew to the floor and running the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Drew back into the barrier. Ambrose brings it back into the ring but he’s moving slow. Drew rolls right back to the floor for a breather. Ambrose goes back to the top and leaps out to Drew on the floor but Drew side-steps and swats Ambrose into the barrier. The referee counts again.

Ambrose makes it back in at the 9 count but McIntyre immediately nails a Claymore Kick for the pin.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew takes his title and stands tall as his arm is raised. We go to replays.

– The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel and Corbin vs. Reigns for tonight. Still to come, a look at Ronda Rousey retaining her title at Hell In a Cell. Back to commercial.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage walking when Dolph Ziggler appears and congratulates him on the win. Baron Corbin appears and talks about them taking out The Shield tonight. Corbin suggests Ziggler use his rematch clause for the WWE Intercontinental Title tonight. Ziggler says he fell off the Cell last night and isn’t interested. Corbin says Seth Rollins is hurt and isn’t even here tonight, and if Ziggler cashes in his rematch but Rollins no-shows, then Corbin will be forced to make Ziggler champion. Ziggler tells Corbin to make the match and he walks off with McIntyre. Corbin turns to a staffer and brags on being good at his job because he’s causing two title changes tonight.

– The announcers show us stills from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retaining over Alexa Bliss at Hell In a Cell.

– Natalya is backstage with The Bell Twins. Ronda Rousey walks in and they all embrace. The Bella Twins give Rousey props for last night’s win. Rousey asks them how championship open challenges work. Nikki Bella starts to tell her and Natalya asks if she’s really going to host an open challenge tonight. Natalya tells her to just go out and make it known, saying you never know who will answer the challenge. Rousey jokes around a bit before walking off.

Chad Gable vs. Viktor

We go to the ring and out comes Chad Gable with Bobby Roode. They come out to Roode’s theme song. We get a sidebar video from earlier today with Gable talking about how he’s feeling glorious ever since teaming with Roode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Ascension is out, Viktor with Konnor. Gable and Viktor go back & forth to start the match. Gable with a shoulder block. They trade counters as their partners look on. Viktor misses a clothesline and Gable takes him down. Gable with a butterfly suplex for a 2 count.

Konnor tries to get involved but this allows Viktor to get the upperhand off the distraction. Viktor with a 2 count. Viktor with uppercuts and chops in the corner now. Viktor drops Gable again for another close 2 count. Viktor keeps Gable grounded now. Viktor takes Gable back to the corner for more strikes. Viktor takes Gable to the top and chops him. Gable locks on an armbar on the ropes out of nowhere but breaks it off the 5 count. Gable runs the ropes and launches himself at Viktor. Gable with a suplex and Roode calls for another. Gable tackles Viktor over the top rope and then nails a cannonball from the apron. Gable brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Gable with a missile dropkick as Roode cheers him on. Konnor tries to interfere but Roode stops him. Gable ends up hitting a German suplex and bridging it to get the pin on Viktor.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the bell, Konnor runs in out of nowhere and levels Roode and Gable in the ring. Konnor exits the ring and talks trash as we get a replay. Roode and Gable recover in the ring as Konnor looks on.

– Still to come, Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Also, Corbin vs. Reigns with the title on the line and The Undertaker appears. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins has arrived backstage. Kayla Braxton asks him about Baron Corbin forcing him to defend his WWE Intercontinental Title tonight against Dolph Ziggler, and stripping him if he’s unable to compete. Rollins says Corbin may be in charge now but someone needs to remind him this is still Monday Night Rollins. He walks off.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Undertaker to a big pop.

Taker hits the ring and fans start chanting his name. Taker speaks, and says they say delusion is the final recourse for the damned, that no man can spin a web of lies like a man that has a broken soul. Taker says he’s never seen a man with a more broken soul than Triple H. Taker says Triple H came out last week and told us Taker has lost all of his respect. Taker says delusion will be Triple H’s downfall. Taker says there was a time when Triple H was wicked, savage, a warrior, but these days he tends to play a more corporate game. Taker says Triple H’s battlefield is the boardroom these days, his life is so filled with lies that he can no longer decipher truth. Taker says Triple H can’t see the fear in his own friends’ eyes, and he can’t see his own demise.

Taker goes on and says he puts no stock in what any man thinks, only what he knows and what he knows is this – when he faces Triple H for the last time, the result will be just like the first time. Fans pop for Taker. Taker says he will put Triple H 6 feet under, game over. Fans pop again. He says Triple H will do what he can to outrace The Reaper, move Heaven & Earth, even enlist his friend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Taker says let Triple H have his deceit, let him have his delusion, let him have his best friend, but right there is where The Devil is in the details. Taker says Shawn isn’t going all the way to Australia to sit in the audience and watch this fight, he’s going to be standing in Triple H’s corner. Taker says he’s OK with that because standing in his corner will be his brother, Kane. Fans pop big time for The Brothers of Destruction being at Super Show-Down. Taker says he already took Shawn’s career and he’s going to do the same to Triple H but it seems like Triple H deserves far worse. Taker says not only will he take Triple H’s career, he’s taking his soul and putting him down. Taker says at Super Show-Down, with his brother watching his back, Triple H will rest… in… peace. The bells toll again as Taker starts making his exit.

– Cole shows us highlights from the Hell In a Cell main event and hypes Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Reigns with the title on the line. Also, Rollins defends against Ziggler.

– We see video of WWE stars visiting a local hospital earlier today for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Bayley vs. Dana Brooke

We go to the ring and out comes Bayley with Sasha Banks. They have a group of pediatric cancer survivors with them. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is going at it with Dana Brooke. Brooke gets the upperhand and shows off some. Dana with a handspring back elbow in the corner. Bayley counters and backslides Brooke for a 2 count. Dana turns it back around and sends Bayley into the turnbuckles for a 2 count.

Dana drops knees on Bayley for another 2 count as Banks looks on from ringside. Dana keeps Bayley grounded with a scissors now. The hold is broken but Dana keeps control. Bayley with some offense and a pin attempt now. Bayley drops Dana on the second rope. Bayley goes to the top but has to land on her feet as Dana approaches. Bayley elbows her way out of a hold and nails a running knee. Bayley with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Banks hits the ring and raises Bayley’s arm as the music hits. The referee checks on Dana while she’s down.

– Still to come, Lashley vs. Elias and Corbin vs. Reigns.

– We see Drake Maverick backstage with The Authors of Pain. They bully a staffer but Drake calms them down and says to save it for the ring. They walk off and we go to commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Gregory James and Barrett Brown

Back from the break and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. They’re led to the ring by WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Two enhancement talents wait on the outside, Gregory James and Barrett Brown.

Akam and Rezar destroy the enhancement talents and win another easy squash match with the Super Collider.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

– After the match, Maverick stands tall with Akam and Rezar as their music hits.

– Dolph Ziggler is backstage complaining to Baron Corbin about Seth Rollins showing up. Corbin says Rollins is in worst shape than Ziggler and there’s no way he can win tonight. Corbin talks Ziggler up until Rollins comes walking in. Ziggler says he wouldn’t blame Rollins if he backed out. Rollins says he’s not backing down and is ready for a fight. He asks if Ziggler is ready and then walks off.

– Still to come, Ziggler vs. Rollins. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Fans chant for Rollins as they size each other up before going at it. Rollins drops Ziggler first. Back and forth between the two now. Ziggler ends up sending Rollins into the barrier and he goes down on the floor. Ziggler stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins tackles Ziggler with punches. Rollins keeps control and goes to the corner for a Blockbuster. Rollins nails Ziggler in the corner but runs into a knee. They trade counters but Ziggler jumps on Rollins’ back for a Sleeper hold. Rollins ends up breaking it and blocking a Zig Zag. Ziggler blocks a superkick but Rollins nails the Ripcord knee for a close 2 count.

Rollins goes back to the top but Ziggler climbs up. Rollins slides out and crotches Ziggler. Rollins gets sent to the mat as Ziggler recovers on the top. Rollins runs right back up and hits a superplex. Rollins holds it for Falcon Arrow but Ziggler counters and rolls Rollins up for a close 2 count. Rollins comes right back with the Stomp and he’s slow to make the pin but Ziggler can’t kick out.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Roman Reigns is shown backstage watching Rollins get the win. Charly Caruso approaches and asks about him being the underdog going into tonight’s main event. Reigns says maybe he’s the underdog against Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar but he’s the Big Dog in the ring with Corbin. Reigns says this means he’s still going to be champion after the match. He thanks Caruso and walks off.

– We see Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. The announcers lead us to a video package on Hispanic Heritage Month.

