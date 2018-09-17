Lesnar Reportedly Making Seven Figures To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia

In an article on MMAFighting.com, Dave Meltzer wrote about Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE at Hell in a Cell. With WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia believed to be in the $45 million dollar range, Meltzer noted the following:

“With that kind of revenue at stake, meaning these shows generate more actual dollars for the company than even its WrestleMania shows, they load up on outside talent and givethem large paydays. In Lesnar’s case, it is believed to be well into the seven figures for the matches in Saudi Arabia.”

There has also been speculation about Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd with a big payday.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





