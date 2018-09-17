Huge class-action concussion lawsuit against WWE has been dismissed

WWE has won a class-action concussion lawsuit that included over 50 former wrestlers that have worked at some point for the WWWF/WWF/WWE over the years.

The lawsuit alleged that WWE did not provide adequate protection in regards to injuries from head trauma and concussions for wrestlers and that led to health issues later in life.

The plaintiffs’ legal team included Konstantine Kyros, an attorney who has filed six lawsuits against WWE in recent years and whose conduct has drawn rebukes from WWE and from judges hearing the cases.

“We’ve presented all our arguments to the court as to why this case is as meritless as the ones that were thrown out,” Jerry McDevitt, WWE’s lead legal counsel, said in an interview in 2016.

McDevitt got exactly what he wished for because Judge Vanessa L. Bryan of the United States District Court of Connecticut dismissed all lawsuits against WWE. Obviously, this is a huge victory for them.

Here is the list of names that were listed on the lawsuit when it was filed in 2016:

JOSEPH M. LAURINAITIS, a.k.a. Road Warrior Animal

JIMMY “SUPERFLY” SNUKA, by and through his guardian, Carole Snuka

PAUL ORDNDORFF, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful

SALAVADOR GUERRERO IV, a.k.a. Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

CHAVO GUERRERO, SR., a.k.a. Chavo Classic

BRYAN EMMETT CLARK, JR., a.k.a. Adam Bomb

ANTHONY NORRIS, a.k.a. Ahmed Johnson

JAMES HARRIS, a.k.a. Kamala

DAVE HEBNER

EARL HEBNER

CHRIS PALLIES, a.k.a. King Kong Bundy

KEN PATERA

TERRY MICHAEL BRUNK, a.k.a. Sabu

BARRY DARSOW, a.k.a. Smash

BILL EADIE a.k.a. Ax

JOHN NORD, a.k.a. The Bezerker

JONATHAN HUGGER a.k.a. Johnny The Bull

JAMES BRUNZELL, a.k.a. Jumpin’ Jim

SUSAN GREEN, a.k.a. Sue Green

ANGELO MOSCA, a.k.a. King Kong Mosca

JAMES MANLEY, a.k.a. Jim Powers

MICHAEL “MIKE” ENOS

BRUCE “BUTCH” REED, a.k.a. The Natural

CARLENE B. MOORE-BEGNAUD, a.k.a. Jazz

SYLVAIN GRENIER

OMAR MIJARES a.k.a. Omar Atlas

DON LEO HEATON, a.k.a. Don Leo Jonathan

TROY MARTIN, a.k.a. Shane Douglas

MARC COPANI, a.k.a. Muhammad Hassan

MARK CANTERBURY, a.k.a. Henry Godwin

VICTORIA OTIS, a.k.a. Princess Victoria

JUDY HARDEE a.k.a. Judy Martin

MARK JINDRAK

BERNARD KNIGHTON as Personal

Representative of the Brian Knighton, Axl Rotten, Estate

MARTY JANNETTY

JON HEIDENREICH

TERRY SZOPINSKI, a.k.a. The Warlord,

SIONE HAVEA VAILAHI, a.k.a. The Barbarian

LARRY OLIVER, a.k.a. The Crippler

BOBBI BILLIARD

TIMOTHY SMITH, a.k.a. Rex King

TRACY SMOTHERS, a.k.a. Freddie Joe Floyd

MICHAEL R HALAC, a.k.a. Mantaur

RICK JONES, a.k.a. Black Bart

KEN JOHNSON, a.k.a. Slick

GEORGE GRAY, a.k.a. One Man Gang

FERRIN JESSE BARR, a.k.a. JJ Funk

LOU MARCONI

ROD PRICE

DONALD DRIGGERS

RODNEY BEGNAUD, a.k.a. Rodney Mack

RONALD SCOTT HEARD, a.k.a. Outlaw Ron Bass

BORIS ZHUKOV

