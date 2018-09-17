Huge class-action concussion lawsuit against WWE has been dismissed
WWE has won a class-action concussion lawsuit that included over 50 former wrestlers that have worked at some point for the WWWF/WWF/WWE over the years.
The lawsuit alleged that WWE did not provide adequate protection in regards to injuries from head trauma and concussions for wrestlers and that led to health issues later in life.
The plaintiffs’ legal team included Konstantine Kyros, an attorney who has filed six lawsuits against WWE in recent years and whose conduct has drawn rebukes from WWE and from judges hearing the cases.
“We’ve presented all our arguments to the court as to why this case is as meritless as the ones that were thrown out,” Jerry McDevitt, WWE’s lead legal counsel, said in an interview in 2016.
McDevitt got exactly what he wished for because Judge Vanessa L. Bryan of the United States District Court of Connecticut dismissed all lawsuits against WWE. Obviously, this is a huge victory for them.
Here is the list of names that were listed on the lawsuit when it was filed in 2016:
JOSEPH M. LAURINAITIS, a.k.a. Road Warrior Animal
JIMMY “SUPERFLY” SNUKA, by and through his guardian, Carole Snuka
PAUL ORDNDORFF, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful
SALAVADOR GUERRERO IV, a.k.a. Chavo Guerrero, Jr.
CHAVO GUERRERO, SR., a.k.a. Chavo Classic
BRYAN EMMETT CLARK, JR., a.k.a. Adam Bomb
ANTHONY NORRIS, a.k.a. Ahmed Johnson
JAMES HARRIS, a.k.a. Kamala
DAVE HEBNER
EARL HEBNER
CHRIS PALLIES, a.k.a. King Kong Bundy
KEN PATERA
TERRY MICHAEL BRUNK, a.k.a. Sabu
BARRY DARSOW, a.k.a. Smash
BILL EADIE a.k.a. Ax
JOHN NORD, a.k.a. The Bezerker
JONATHAN HUGGER a.k.a. Johnny The Bull
JAMES BRUNZELL, a.k.a. Jumpin’ Jim
SUSAN GREEN, a.k.a. Sue Green
ANGELO MOSCA, a.k.a. King Kong Mosca
JAMES MANLEY, a.k.a. Jim Powers
MICHAEL “MIKE” ENOS
BRUCE “BUTCH” REED, a.k.a. The Natural
CARLENE B. MOORE-BEGNAUD, a.k.a. Jazz
SYLVAIN GRENIER
OMAR MIJARES a.k.a. Omar Atlas
DON LEO HEATON, a.k.a. Don Leo Jonathan
TROY MARTIN, a.k.a. Shane Douglas
MARC COPANI, a.k.a. Muhammad Hassan
MARK CANTERBURY, a.k.a. Henry Godwin
VICTORIA OTIS, a.k.a. Princess Victoria
JUDY HARDEE a.k.a. Judy Martin
MARK JINDRAK
BERNARD KNIGHTON as Personal
Representative of the Brian Knighton, Axl Rotten, Estate
MARTY JANNETTY
JON HEIDENREICH
TERRY SZOPINSKI, a.k.a. The Warlord,
SIONE HAVEA VAILAHI, a.k.a. The Barbarian
LARRY OLIVER, a.k.a. The Crippler
BOBBI BILLIARD
TIMOTHY SMITH, a.k.a. Rex King
TRACY SMOTHERS, a.k.a. Freddie Joe Floyd
MICHAEL R HALAC, a.k.a. Mantaur
RICK JONES, a.k.a. Black Bart
KEN JOHNSON, a.k.a. Slick
GEORGE GRAY, a.k.a. One Man Gang
FERRIN JESSE BARR, a.k.a. JJ Funk
LOU MARCONI
ROD PRICE
DONALD DRIGGERS
RODNEY BEGNAUD, a.k.a. Rodney Mack
RONALD SCOTT HEARD, a.k.a. Outlaw Ron Bass
BORIS ZHUKOV
They offer help now which negates the lawsuit but I think these guys, more often than not, probably wanted something for their sacrifice. It’s tragic when you think about it and I’d advise anyone who hasn’t given as much as the list of names here to wrestling, to abstain from negative comments.
They just didn’t have a chance because the WWE can and will pay for help NOW, which is a little beyond the point of no return for many of these guys. It’s a shame and I thank all who gave their bodies and minds to the business.
I dont even know how the majority of these names could even go through with a lawsuit. Rotten & Sabu should’ve been dismissed immediately. And most of these names weren’t even in wwe that long. I understand their sacrifices but this entire lawsuit was an absolute joke
@dave
Most of these names haven’t been in a WWE ring in at least 15 years. And most if not all were part of all the other frivolous lawsuits that have been filed. This was an attempt at a payday. Thank goodness common sense prevailed..again.