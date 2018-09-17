Batista on his days as a bouncer and why he got into wrestling

Sep 17, 2018 - by James Walsh

Batista recently spoke with SPORTbible, and spoke about becoming a bouncer at age 17 and why he got into wrestling…

On His Days As A Bouncer: “I found my way into bouncing at nightclubs, really young. I started bouncing in nightclubs when I was 17. And it’s funny I was still in high school bouncing in nightclubs and all my friends who were too young to drink would come down to the nightclubs I was working in and of course I would let them in. Then I spent all of my twenties just wasting away, you know pursuing becoming huge and bouncing in nightclubs and making easy money. ”

On Why He Got Into Wrestling : “I kind of got wrapped up in that life that just led to nowhere. When I kind of reflected and thought, ‘What could I do with myself?’ I don’t have an education. I don’t really have any training or job training but I have this great big huge body and I thought ‘I’ll be a professional wrestler.’ And my first go at that, I failed miserably.”


