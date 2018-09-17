AS I SEE IT 9/17: The season of giving is near, and WWE is taking $40 million from Saudis…again

Bob Magee

With this being mid-September, the pages of the calendar turn toward Fall this week, we look toward the last months of 2018, and yes…the holidays. School is underway everywhere, and some people are mainlining pumpkin spice everything.

Amazon, eBay, and everywhere else in the retail cyber-universe have started marketing for Christmas. Y our neighborhood mega-store will soon be killing lots of trees to print advertisements to sell you and I all sorts of Holiday goodies (if there are any left after killing them for Halloween). TV ads are already running on QVC, HSN, and a dozen other shopping channel; and as always, Hallmark Channel will be shortly plugging their unending Christmas movie marathons. People will shortly maul each other at stores, or click and type to get the newest iThing… or even something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, as well as events benefiting other charities.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for TWENTY YEARS) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 13 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

Seven have been officially announced so far, with others agreed to but yet to be announced:

* Tri City Wrestling presents the fourth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on October 5 in Bay City, MI. All proceeds will benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship Fund.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the first of their 2 annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on November 3 in Columbus, IN.

* AWC Wrestling will hold their annual Toys for Tots benefit on November 17 in Morganton, NC.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the second of their 2 annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on December 1 in Columbus, IN

* United Wrestling Coalition will hold their TWENTIETH annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Wrightstown, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual show on December 1 at a location TBD.

Here, and in this blog, I’ll keep a running list of such events from now until year’s end.

We were reminded last year with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s horrific destruction to Puerto Rico, as well as the response to the hurricane devastating the Carolinas as I write this… that many people are capable of kindness beyond imagination to human beings they’ve never net. But we also know far too well that there is also a segment of humanity who are capable of evil beyond imagination toward other human beings that they never met. So now more than ever, it’s time for us to remember as we approach the season of giving that we can choose how we are seen by others and by our Maker, based in part on what we do this season.

Accordingly, if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning and start promoting.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep to keep reminding you.

Speaking of which…while WWE is heavily pushing EVOLUTION, its all-women’s PPV and laying out the matches for the event…and using the phrase “women’s revolution” so often, it’s becoming a WWE drinking game staple…they are quietly sliding in only days later another visit to Saudi Arabia for another $40 million payoff…er, pay-per-view on November 2.

Despite HHH trying to frame WWE’s presence in Saudi Arabia as a way to advance the rights of women in Saudi Arabia, it is still a nation that still employs a “guardianship system” under which women cannot marry, work or travel without the permission of a guardian or male relative.

Worse still, Saudi prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for five activists in the country’s Eastern Province, according to Saudi activists and Human Rights Watch; includings Israa al-Ghomgham, who would be the first female human rights activist to be put to death in the Saudi Arabia…for the crime of seeking equal rights for women.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said: “Every day, the Saudi monarchy’s unrestrained despotism makes it harder for its public relations teams to spin the fairy tale of ‘reform’ to allies and international business.”

As a result, it’s been suggested more than once that EVOLUTION is a lot less about promoting the image of women than providing cover for WWE, who took a lot of criticism for their last visit for the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event. Fans view this as the case even more when the promotion for post Hell In A Cell PPV events has been directed a lot more towards WWE Super-Showdown in Australia than a supposedly “historic event” like EVOLUTION. Ticket sales, even in the New York market, have been lower than hoped for as a result.

It’s also notable that the Saudi show has received far less publicity on WWE TV, nor has it been officially been announced, though the date has been widely reported. With Hell In The Cell in the record books, we’ll see if that changes beginning tonight ,as the WWE hype machine will be directed toward its next targets.

Until next time….

If you have comments or questions, or if you’d like to add the AS I SEE IT blog to your website or social media, I can be reached by e-mail at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com

