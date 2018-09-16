WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 15, 2018 – Corpus Christi, Texas

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

-After the match, Corbin changed the match to No DQ and attacked Balor with a chair.

2. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Revival

4. No Way Jose defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Triple Threat Match

Bobby Lashley defeated Elias and Kevin Owens

6. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and The B-Team

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss (w/Alicia Fox and Mickie James)

9. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)

-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.

(Visited 1 times, 22 visits today)