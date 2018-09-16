WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 15, 2018 – Corpus Christi, Texas

Sep 16, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
-After the match, Corbin changed the match to No DQ and attacked Balor with a chair.

2. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Revival

4. No Way Jose defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Triple Threat Match
Bobby Lashley defeated Elias and Kevin Owens

6. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and The B-Team

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss (w/Alicia Fox and Mickie James)

9. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.

