Vince McMahon in charge of Evolution PPV
According to Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc), Vince McMahon (and not Triple H) will be the one running the first-ever all-women’s WWE Evolution PPV in October.
(Visited 1 times, 131 visits today)
According to Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc), Vince McMahon (and not Triple H) will be the one running the first-ever all-women’s WWE Evolution PPV in October.
Well,there goes the pay per view. Why not have Triple H Or Stephanie in charge? This is why I no longer watch WWE. Vince was a great promoter,but now these stupid ideas and the horrible writing is why I cannot stand the WWE. After the ALL In PPV it’s just not the same. All wrestling,with a few stupid angles,but no 2 hours of plain junk talk. I wanted the women’s ppv to succeed,but if Vince is in control,look out.
As he should be
This will be an uphill battle for whomever is in charge any way