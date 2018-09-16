Vince McMahon in charge of Evolution PPV

Sep 16, 2018 - by James Walsh

According to Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc), Vince McMahon (and not Triple H) will be the one running the first-ever all-women’s WWE Evolution PPV in October.

  1. Supermtdew says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Well,there goes the pay per view. Why not have Triple H Or Stephanie in charge? This is why I no longer watch WWE. Vince was a great promoter,but now these stupid ideas and the horrible writing is why I cannot stand the WWE. After the ALL In PPV it’s just not the same. All wrestling,with a few stupid angles,but no 2 hours of plain junk talk. I wanted the women’s ppv to succeed,but if Vince is in control,look out.

  2. Nolo King says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:20 am

    As he should be

    This will be an uphill battle for whomever is in charge any way

