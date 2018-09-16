Video: Watch the Hell In A Cell structure

Sep 16, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Ever wondered what it takes to construct the Hell In A Cell steel cage structure? Well, wonder no more!

WWE is currently airing a live broadcast as construction workers assemble piece by piece the giant structure which this year got a new color: red! WWE is using Twitter’s Periscope and YouTube’s live streaming services to give a fans a unique look inside the arena as dozens of individuals get the ring and cage ready for tomorrow.

You can check out the live feed below.

(Visited 1 times, 26 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal