Video: Watch the Hell In A Cell structure

Ever wondered what it takes to construct the Hell In A Cell steel cage structure? Well, wonder no more!

WWE is currently airing a live broadcast as construction workers assemble piece by piece the giant structure which this year got a new color: red! WWE is using Twitter’s Periscope and YouTube’s live streaming services to give a fans a unique look inside the arena as dozens of individuals get the ring and cage ready for tomorrow.

You can check out the live feed below.

