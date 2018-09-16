The Undertaker talks about Hell in A Cell in 1998

WWE.com has posted a rare interview with The Undertaker, in which he talks about wrestling Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998 inside the Hell in a Cell match, which he did with injuries. Here are highlights:

On throwing Foley off the top of the cell: “Honestly, I did not expect him to get up from that. He hit and finally started moving around, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s one tough son of a gun right there.’”

On wrestling with injuries at the event: “Yeah, I did happen to have a fracture in my ankle. It was such an important time in the business, you knew you had to do it, so you just grit your teeth, go in there, and do what you do.”

On starting the match on top: “To be completely honest, it’s like “Crap, am I going to be able to get up there?’ The answer was ‘yes,’ because I mean, I would have gotten up there, I don’t care how, but I would have gotten up there.”

On Foley deciding not to take the chokeslam on his shoulders to avoid landing on his head and neck through the cell: “I totally agree with that. I mean, we’re talking a couple of inches with even the way he landed. That could have been catastrophic. I mean it really could have, but I stepped off the panel and onto the support bars, if I hadn’t of done that we would have both gone through that together. So if you can imagine, if I had stayed on that panel, my weight would have probably been on him too. Then what happens? It’s a scary thought.”





