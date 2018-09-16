Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 8” Results – September 16, 2018 – Osaka, Japan
1. Nicole Savoy and Jamie Hayter defeated Starlight Kid and Saki Kashima
2. Red Block Match
Kimber Lee defeated Tam Nakano
3. Kagetsu defeated Shiki Shibusawa
4. Blue Block Match
Kelly Klein defeated Natsu Sumire
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Konami, and AZM) defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Leo Onozaki)
6. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita vs. Rachael Ellering (Time Limit Draw)
7. Blue Block Match
Mayu Iwatani defeated Hazuki
—
5STAR Grand Prix 2018 Standings:
Blue Stars Block
1. Mayu Iwatani [8]
2. Kelly Klein [8]
3. Momo Watanabe [7]
4. Hazuki [7]
5. Nicole Savoy [6]
6. Jamie Hayter [4]
7. Saki Kashima [4]
8. Natsu Sumire [4]
Red Stars Block
1. Kagetsu [9]
2. Rachael Ellering [9]
3. Jungle Kyona [8]
4. Utami Hayashishita [8]
5. Konami [6]
6. Kimber Lee [4]
7. Tam Nakano [2]
8. Natsuko Tora [2]