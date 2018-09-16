Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 8” Results – September 16, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Sep 16, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Nicole Savoy and Jamie Hayter defeated Starlight Kid and Saki Kashima

2. Red Block Match
Kimber Lee defeated Tam Nakano

3. Kagetsu defeated Shiki Shibusawa

4. Blue Block Match
Kelly Klein defeated Natsu Sumire

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Konami, and AZM) defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Leo Onozaki)

6. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita vs. Rachael Ellering (Time Limit Draw)

7. Blue Block Match
Mayu Iwatani defeated Hazuki

5STAR Grand Prix 2018 Standings:

Blue Stars Block
1. Mayu Iwatani [8]
2. Kelly Klein [8]
3. Momo Watanabe [7]
4. Hazuki [7]
5. Nicole Savoy [6]
6. Jamie Hayter [4]
7. Saki Kashima [4]
8. Natsu Sumire [4]

Red Stars Block
1. Kagetsu [9]
2. Rachael Ellering [9]
3. Jungle Kyona [8]
4. Utami Hayashishita [8]
5. Konami [6]
6. Kimber Lee [4]
7. Tam Nakano [2]
8. Natsuko Tora [2]

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal