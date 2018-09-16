Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 7” Results – September 15, 2018 – Takaoka, Japan

Sep 16, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Nicole Savoy and Jamie Hayter defeated Starlight Kid and Shiki Shibusawa

2. Red Block Match
Rachael Ellering defeated Tam Nakano

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Kelly Klein and Oedo Tai (Hazuki and Natsu Sumire) defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Leo Onozaki)

4. Red Block Match
Kagetsu defeated Kimber Lee

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Utami Hayashishita defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Konami, and AZM)

