Renee Young: “I just want to do the best job that I can do”

Renee Young spoke to the Toronto Sun on her promotion:

Renee Young on getting promoted to full-time announcer: “For me, I’m Renee Paquette from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Now I have this really cool opportunity. My life has changed so much over the last six years with WWE and to have this opportunity in front of me … I just want to do the best job that I can do.”

Renee Young on learning from everyone: “Michael Cole has been there from literally the get-go. He’s somebody that I’ve leaned on many different times. He’s a great mentor, a great friend. Triple H is so open to new ideas and just seeing what people can bring to the table. He’s so great at helping people with the skill that they have and letting that flourish. The same with Stephanie McMahon. She’s been so great for all of the women in WWE to set them up for success. Kevin Dunn as well. He always makes time for me no matter what’s going on.”

Young on getting a message from Corey Graves’ wife: “One of the coolest messages I actually got after doing Monday Night Raw the first time was from Corey Graves’ wife. She texted me (and wrote) that her and her daughter Lennon, who’s a big WWE fan, were watching and just what it meant for her, for Lennon, to be able to see and hear a woman calling Monday Night Raw. You sometimes forget when you’re in your own world that you’re touching other people’s lives and other people are listening to you and it can be so impactful for other people. To think that I have that impact on other women and young girls is amazing.”

Young on the fan reception: “It means so much to me. It’s so crazy to have that kind of love from the WWE Universe without being somebody who is in the ring. And that definitely does not go unacknowledged by me. I love and appreciate all of the support that I’ve been getting. It means the world to me.”

