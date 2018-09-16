PWG “Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Night 2” – September 15, 2018 – Los Angeles, California
1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Trevor Lee defeated Marko Stunt
2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Jonah Rock defeated Sammy Guevara
3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Robbie Eagles defeated DJZ
4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Jeff Cobb defeated Darby Allin
5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Shingo Takagi defeated Ilja Dragunov
6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
WALTER defeated Timothy Thatcher
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
CIMA and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus
