PWG “Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Night 2” – September 15, 2018 – Los Angeles, California

1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

Trevor Lee defeated Marko Stunt

2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

Jonah Rock defeated Sammy Guevara

3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

Robbie Eagles defeated DJZ

4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

Jeff Cobb defeated Darby Allin

5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

Shingo Takagi defeated Ilja Dragunov

6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match

WALTER defeated Timothy Thatcher

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CIMA and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus

