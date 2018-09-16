Possible main event of the upcoming TLC PPV event revealed

The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) PPV event will be taking place on December 16th in San Jose, California. This will be the PPV event that takes place after Survivor Series in November.

The SAP Center in San Jose is currently advertising a match for the event which looks like it could end up being the main event.

The website is advertising Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Here is an excerpt from the website:

“Tables, Ladders & Chairs is coming to San Jose!

This will be your chance to see The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a six man TLC tag team match. Plus many more of your favorite #WWE superstars!”

These 6 men will also face off at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.

This would presumably be a TLC match if it does happen.

