I am beyond proud of @NiaJaxWWE and all the work she continues to do to promote positive body image for everyone, every day. Congratulations on receiving this year’s #SeeHerNow Award! You have more than earned it!!! #SeeHER @CelebrityPageTV pic.twitter.com/JmNIVdWaqm

— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 16, 2018