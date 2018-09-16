New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos, Video)
Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Becky is now a two-time blue brand champion. Flair won the title back in August at SummerSlam, defeating Becky and former champion Carmella in a Triple Threat.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:
ALL BUSINESS. Can @BeckyLynchWWE regain her place at the TOP of #SDLive's Women's division tonight? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/GXNPhfYy7G
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2018
WOOOOO! The 👸 has arrived to defend her #SDLive #WomensTitle LIVE on @WWENetwork!#HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/gl4uVghDsb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 16, 2018
This is what it's all about… the #SDLive #WomensTitle!#HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/leMWZIupZV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2018
The #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE is bringing the FIGHT to #SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/r0aBEJ0Dbi
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2018
Just when you think you're safe… THE QUEEN SLIDES IN!#HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/NjHVYJXVm7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2018
.@BeckyLynchWWE, meet the BIG BOOT of @MsCharlotteWWE! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/dLv29tZh4Y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2018
What does @BeckyLynchWWE have to DO to dethrone QUEEN @MsCharlotteWWE?! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3ij4EalYAS
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2018
Don't count #TheQueen out just yet… @MsCharlotteWWE still has a LOT of power left in her. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/5RTaC24y91
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2018
SHE'S DONE IT.@BeckyLynchWWE is back on top of the mountain as your NEWWWWW #SDLive #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/pN9EMEQZCD
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2018
A raise of the hand from the FORMER #SDLive #WomensChampion?@BeckyLynchWWE says NO THANKS! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/9E62aawuRN
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Major Plans for The Shield Revealed, Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, The Undertaker Return News, Must See New Mandy Rose & Lana & Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan Back on WWE TV?, Big WWE Heel Turn Coming This Month, New WWE Couple Revealed, More