New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos, Video)

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Becky is now a two-time blue brand champion. Flair won the title back in August at SummerSlam, defeating Becky and former champion Carmella in a Triple Threat.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

