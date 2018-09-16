LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV

– The 2018 WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Host Jonathan Coachman welcomes us as we see the new red Cell structure hanging above the ring. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Peter Rosenberg and SmackDown General Manager Paige. David Otunga will join them later.

The panel goes over some of tonight’s matches. Coach leads us to a video package for the SmackDown Women’s Title match. We get more discussion on some of tonight’s matches, including Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Ambrose says the balance of power will not change tonight but Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will not leave with the RAW Tag Team Titles, and will realize they never had the power to begin with. Rollins notes that The Shield may hold all the RAW men’s titles after tonight and this is just another chance to prove why they are the workhorses of the brand. They walk off and we go to a break.

We get a promo for Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy next. Paige reveals that this Cell match will open the pay-per-view. David Otunga has joined the panel, replacing Booker. They discuss the match and how Jeff is promising to do something crazy tonight. Coach leads us to a promo for tonight’s WWE Title match. The panel discusses tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match next. Alexa Bliss joins Coach from backstage and comments on the massive ego that RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has. Bliss is confident about becoming a six-time champion tonight. She says Rousey isn’t 100% right now but Rousey won’t admit that. Coach hypes The Undertaker’s return to RAW tomorrow night and the match with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down. We go to the announcers at ringside.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Rusev Day vs. The New Day

Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside as fans continue to find their seats in the arena. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They take mics and do comedy, but also give props to their opponents. They go to perform a little rhyme they wrote for their opponents but Aiden English interrupts. Fans chant “Rusev Day” as English comes to the stage to do his introduction. English has a clearing-of-the-throat-off with The New Day. He then takes shots at The New Day and introduces his partner, Rusev. Out he comes with Lana as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The bell rings and English starts off with Kofi. Woods watches from ringside. English looks to catapult Kofi but he lands on his feet. Kofi drops English and hits a double stomp for a quick pin attempt. Rusev tags in and blocks kicks. Rusev rams Kofi back into the corner. They run the ropes and Rusev catches a cross-body. Rusev unloads with knees to the gut. Rusev with a big fall-away slam for a close 2 count. The screen splits with a promo for Bliss vs. Rousey. We come back and Rusev keeps Kofi grounded now.

Kofi fights up and out but Rusev beats on him in the corner. Rusev places Kofi on the top turnbuckle and rocks him. Rusev climbs up but Kofi leaps out, nailing a big tornado DDT from the top. Big E rallies fans as English reaches for a tag. English and Big E tag in at the same time. Big E with several big belly-to-belly suplexes for a pop. Big E stands over English and dances. Big E runs the ropes and hits the big splash. Rusev tags in to make the save. Rusev with clotheslines and a big kick to Big E. Rusev with more offense and a big spin kick. Kofi runs in but Rusev takes him out. Big E comes from behind but Rusev drops him with a kick for a 2 count.

Fans chant for Rusev Day as Rusev waits for Big E. Big E avoids the Machka Kick. Rusev goes for a takedown but it’s blocked. Rusev gets sent over the top but English tags in and Big E doesn’t see it. Big E gets dumped over the top. English runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Big E down on the floor. English brings it back in and drops Big E on his face for a close 2 count. English goes to the top but misses a senton as Kofi tags in. They hit the big double team on English but can’t get the pin. More back and forth. Kofi misses Trouble In Paradise. Rusev tags in but Kofi dumps him over the top. Kofi rocks English with a kick. Kofi runs the ropes and Big E launches him out onto Rusev but Rusev kicks him out of the air. Big E gets sent face-first into the apron. Woods checks on him.

Rusev brings Kofi back into the ring to put him away but English tags in. They have some words and Lana looks frustrated. This leads to English going to the top and hitting a diving headbutt but Kofi kicks out. English channels his inner-Rusev and applies The Accolade on Kofi. Big E runs in but Rusev nails the Machka Kick. English keeps The Accolade locked in on Kofi. Kofi breaks it as Rusev begs for the tag. Rusev runs in but gets sent to the outside by Kofi. Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise on English for the pin to retain.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as Rusev Day shows frustration at ringside. We go to replays. The New Day continues their celebration in the ring as Rusev Day heads to the back.

– We go back to the panel and they discuss tonight’s card. We go backstage to Mike Rome and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who will be the special referee for tonight’s main event. Foley talks about getting emotional when he arrived to the arena and saw the Cell earlier today. Foley says tonight is not about his journey, it’s about Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman tearing each other apart, and he just happens to have the best seat in the house. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin walks in and welcomes Foley to his first pay-per-view. Corbin says he’s pulling out all the stops tonight, but with Stephanie McMahon’s blessing. Foley offers to give Corbin some pointers but Corbin says he’s good and will let the action speak for him. Corbin walks off. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s main event. Coach leads us to a video package for Strowman vs. Reigns. We get final hype from the panel and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2018 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the sold out AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Hell In a Cell: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

We go right to the ring as the new red Cell structure is lowered around the ring. Randy Orton is out first to a pop. Tom introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Jeff Hardy is out next to a bigger pop as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Hardy approaches the Cell and has words with Orton, who stares him down from the inside. Hardy enters and the referee locks it up. The bell rings and Hardy immediately rushes Orton, beating him into the corner. Orton fights out and goes for a suplex but Hardy avoids it. Orton drops Hardy over the top rope and brings it outside, sending him face-first into the red steel. Hardy counters but Orton beats on him and keeps control, sending him into the steel again. Hardy fights back, sending Orton into the steel. Hardy with shots into the apron and the steel. Hardy drops Orton on the outside as fans pop.

Hardy goes under the ring and brings a table out, sliding it into the ring. Orton turns it around and brings Jeff back in. Orton tries to position the table but Jeff runs the ropes and dropkicks it into Orton’s gut. Orton falls back into the steel. Hardy brings a ladder out now. Hardy approaches with the ladder but Orton brings a steel chair from under the ring and swings it. Hardy gets the upperhand and Orton goes down on the outside. Orton gets up with a steel chair shot to the back. Orton works Hardy over with strikes and uppercuts on the outside now. Orton goes for the RKO on the chair but Hardy shoves him into the steel. Hardy runs and jumps off the chair, driving Orton into the steel. Fans chant “delete!” as we get replays.

Hardy brings it back into the ring and hits the Hardyac Arrest in the corner. Hardy with a 2 count. Hardy keeps control and goes to the top. Orton cuts him off with a right hand. Orton climbs up for a superplex and nails it. Orton is slow to make the cover and Hardy kicks out at 2. Hardy fights back and goes to the top for a Whisper In the Wind. Orton kicks out at 2. Hardy keeps control and goes to the outside for more ladders. Hardy stands a ladder upside down between the ring and the steel. Hardy tries to suplex Orton into the ladder but Orton counters and slams Hardy on top of the upside down ladder.

Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Orton brings a chair into the ring and smacks Hardy over the back. Orton with another chair shot to the back. Orton talks some trash while Hardy is down and rips his shirt off. Orton with more big chair shots to the back. Orton takes off Hardy’s studded belt and whips him with it. Orton with a 2 count. Orton starts stomping on Hardy now as fans rally for him. Orton brings a ladder in the ring and positions Hardy between the legs. Orton closes the legs on Hardy and smashes him with them. Orton stomps Hardy while he’s trapped in the ladder now. Orton with another 2 count. Hardy fights back and runs over Orton with a clothesline now. Hardy with the inverted Atomic Drop, the leg drop and the low dropkick. Orton still kicks out at 2.

Fans try to rally for Hardy again. Orton blocks the Twist of Fate and powerslams Hardy. Orton with repeated pin attempts now. Orton goes under the ring and dumps out a toolbox now. Orton brings a screwdriver into the ring. Orton keeps Hardy grounded and exposes his ear. Orton puts his finger into Hardy’s ear lobe and tries to tear it. Orton slides the screwdriver into the lobe now, stretching it back. Orton twists the screwdriver while it’s in Hardy’s lobe now. Hardy gets up to his feet and breaks the vicious hols with a low blow back kick. Hardy attacks Orton with his belt now. Hardy with chair shots to Orton. Hardy with more offense and a 2 count.

Hardy goes back to the top for a Swanton Bomb but Orton jumps up and crotches him. Orton hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton stands tall and poses to a mixed reaction. Orton drops down and hits the mat, waiting for Hardy to get back up. Hardy blocks the RKO and hits a Twist of Fate in the middle of the ring. Hardy places a chair on top of Orton and goes back up top. Hardy nails a Swanton Bomb on top of Orton and the chair. Orton kicks out at 2. Hardy goes under the ring and brings another ladder and another table in. Fans pop as Hardy enters the ring. Hardy stands a ladder up in the middle of the ring. Hardy stands a shorter ladder next to the first ladder. Hardy stands the table up next, in between the taller ladder and the ropes. Hardy gets a “delete!” chant going as Orton stands up. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate and knocks Orton onto the table. Hardy unloads and positions Orton on the table. Hardy goes to the top of the short ladder. He thinks about leap-frogging the taller ladder but changes his mind. Hardy goes to the top of the taller ladder, grabs the top of the Cell and swings from it. Hardy swings a few times and drops himself down at the table but Orton has already moved and Hardy goes crashing through the table.

Fans chant “holy shit!” as the referee checks on Hardy. The referee calls for the EMTs to come check on Hardy. Orton clears the debris away and covers for the pin.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the pin, the referee screams for help to come to the ring. Orton gets to his feet and is announced the winner to a mixed reactions as the Cell is raised above the ring. EMTs place Hardy in a neck brace and start loading him onto a stretcher at ringside. Orton’s music hits as we go to replays. Orton slowly walks up the ramp as the trainers get Hardy loaded onto the stretcher. Fans chant “Hardy!” as Orton looks on from the ramp. We get another replay of the finish as Hardy is stretchered up the ramp.

– Back from a break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE Champion AJ Styles, asking how he will stay focused against Samoa Joe tonight after the recent comments about AJ’s family. AJ says he is laser-focused and can’t wait for this match to start. AJ says it’s time to stop talking and start fighting, and he’s ready to rip Joe’s heart from his chest. AJ says he will walk out with the title tonight because this is the house that he built. AJ walks off.

– Tom leads us to a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out first comes Becky Lynch. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton and Becky gets the biggest pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. They go to the mat and tangle with Gator Rolls. Flair takes Becky back down and keeps her grounded. More back and forth on the mat now. Flair goes for the leg but Becky counters. Becky drops Flair and runs the ropes. Flair goes for the leg again and tries for the Figure Four but Becky resists. Becky tries for the Dis-Arm-Her but Flair fights it. Becky keeps an arm hold applied but they were unable to get their submission finishers locked in. Becky with a 1 count. Flair kips up and takes Becky back down. Flair works on the leg and keeps Becky grounded. More back and forth in the corner now. Flair goes shoulder-first into the ring post. Becky sends Flair out to the floor and follows to drop her again. Fans pop for Becky. Becky brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Becky drops Flair again and continues to work on both arms. Becky with another pin attempt. Flair fights back but Becky keeps her grounded as fans chant “let’s go Becky” at her. Becky keeps a hammerlock applied and Flair can’t escape it. Flair fights up and out. Flair delivers a chop and more offense but Becky drops her for a 2 count. Becky with a leg drop and an elbow drop in the middle of the ring. Becky goes for another leg drop but Flair moves. Flair sends Becky face-first into the mat. Becky counters again and continues to focus on the arm. Flair kicks Becky off the apron and then into the barrier.

They trade big shots on the apron now. Becky drives the arm down into the mat but can’t get the pin. Becky tries for the Dis-Arm-Her again but can’t get it. Flair with a belly-to-back suplex. Fans rally for Becky again but Flair gets the upperhand. They trade shots near the corner and Flair drops Becky with a big boot. Flair goes up for a moonsault but Becky moves out of the way. Becky goes for the triangle but Flair resists. Flair powers up and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Flair and Lynch trade shots in the middle of the ring again as fans go along with them. Becky unloads with forearm shots. Becky drops Flair on her shoulder but Flair kicks out just in time. Fans chant Becky’s name again. Becky goes to the top but misses the missile dropkick. Flair catches her and turns that into a Boston Crab. Becky makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Becky goes to the floor and slams Flair’s shoulder and left arm into the ring post. Becky brings it back into the ring but Flair rolls her up for a 2 count. Becky goes right into the Dis-Arm-Her but Flair is close to the ropes. Flair goes under the bottom rope to break the hold. Becky holds it as the referee counts to 4. Becky comes right back in but Flair elbows her in the face. Flair goes for the Spear but Becky catches her and turns it into a roll-up for the win and the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Flair gets emotional and looks on as Becky celebrates with the title. We go to replays. We come back and Flair is on her feet. They meet in the middle of the ring and Flair extends her hand but Becky just raises the title and talks trash in Flair’s face, saying she will never get the title back from her. Becky walks off to the back as fans cheer for her. Flair looks on.

