Lana on her dream of becoming Smackdown champion

Hollywood Life recently chatted with WWE Superstar Lana, who discussed her dream of wanting to become Smackdown women’s champion. Below is an excerpt.

“Rusev always puts on the pressure. He’s like, ‘I want babies!’ but right now I’m very focused on my career. There’s a lot I want to achieve. I feel like I’m finally starting to get more momentum in the ring and getting more opportunities. There’s a lot I would love to do still — being SmackDown Women’s Champion is obviously a dream of mine.”





