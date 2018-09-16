Jeff Hardy promises a “very memorable” Hell In A Cell match

Speaking to talkSPORT to promote his Hell In A Cell match against Randy Orton tonight, Jeff Hardy said that this gimmick match is the only one that he has not been involved in yet and is ready to make it a “very memorable” one.

Hardy, who is no stranger to doing death-defying stunts, has promised that he will be doing something that people won’t forget. “I think my thoughts are too big for my size sometimes, but I’ve got a lot of good ideas of what I can do inside that structure and this Sunday is when we find what will happen. It will be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match. Expect the unexpected,” Jeff said.

Putting high structures in a Jeff Hardy match most of the time involves some “holy sh!t” moments and it seems that Jeff wants this match to be remembered for a very long time after all is said and done.

Hardy, who a couple of weeks ago said that he doesn’t know how long he can do Swanton Bombs for due to his back, performed one days later where he landed flat on his back on the ring apron. With Superstars such as Mick Foley, Rikishi, and Shane McMahon all tasting what it feels to fly from the very top of the cage, it will be interesting to see if Jeff joins the small list of individuals who took the same path.





