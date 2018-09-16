Hulk Hogan featured on his car collection

HotCars.com has a feature on Hulk Hogan’s exotic car collection. Here’s an excerpt:

Hulk Hogan is certainly one of the most famous wrestlers of all time. While he’s not the only WWE fighter with an insane car collection, his definitely stands out for its eclectic array of different styles: sports cars, classic rides, muscle cars, and motorcycles—he has it all. Hogan was the face of the WWF (now WWE) from 1984 to 1993, and was the most popular wrestler of the ‘90s. He headlined events all throughout the ‘90s, even as a villain in the New World Order in 1996, as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. He even has an extensive acting career, playing the villain in 1982’s Rocky III, and starring in several movies such as No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. Finally, he had his own short-lived reality show, Hogan Knows Best, which featured him and his family.

Hogan’s car collection is a bit all over the place, but it says a lot about who he is both in and out of the ring. He loves to go fast, there’s no doubt about that. He also loves a bit of class. And, finally, his uniqueness stands out: check out the paintjobs on some of these cars! With such a personality, it’s no wonder he has such a cool collection.

There are other wrestlers who have some pretty sweet rides, too. Some of them even use them in their WWE stunts, riding to and from the entrance ramps. Some of these rides might even make Hogan a bit jealous, if that's possible. You be the judge, after seeing what he drives, and then what his competition drives.





