Documentary on the wedding of Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow published

A near 30-minute film chronicling the Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow wedding was just uploaded by Koncrete, a company invited to the wedding to document the whole party.

Flair and Barlow, who have been dating for six years, finally tied the knot earlier this week in Rosemary Beach, Florida. The low-key affair was attended by the likes of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Michael PS Hayes, Dennis Rodman, Ata Johnson, Shane Helms, the whole family and several friends from both sides. Dolph Ziggler, who was also present, accompanied Barlow down the aisle.

You can watch all the shenanigans, including Michael Hayes singing and several of the guests filming messages for the newly-weds below.





