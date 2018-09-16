AIW “Escape From Cleveland” Results – September 14, 2018 – Cleveland, Ohio

1. AIW Tag Team Championship Match

The Production (Frankie Flynn and Magnum CK) (c) defeated Twins (Hornswoggle and PB Smooth)

2. 6-Way Match

AJ Gray defeated Wheeler YUTA, Facade, Matt Cross, Flip Kendrick, and Space Monkey

3. Joshua Bishop defeated Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham

4. Ultimo Dragon defeated Louis Lyndon

5. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins) defeated The Production (Eddy Only and Derek Director), To Infinity and Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech), and No Consequences (Chase Oliver and Tre LaMar)

6. AIW Intense Championship Match

Tim Donst (c) defeated Colt Cabana

7. Four-Way Match

Kyle The Beast defeated Matthew Justice, Nick Gage, and Tom Lawlor

8. AIW Absolute Championship Match

Tracy Williams (c) defeated Dominic Garrini

9. Mexican Death Match

Young Studs (Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan) defeated La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666 and Damien 666)

