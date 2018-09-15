WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 14, 2018 – Edinburg, Texas
1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
-After the match, Corbin restarted the match at No DQ and laid Balor out with a chair.
2. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Revival
4. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and The B-Team
6. No Way Jose defeated Jinder Mahal
7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss
8. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-During the match, Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save, and The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.