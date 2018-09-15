Renee Young Discusses Promotion to RAW Announcer

Renee Young spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing her promotion to a full-time spot on the Raw commentary team, plus more.

Highlights are below:

On how joining the commentary team has affected her: “It goes in waves. I’ll read a cool article or reflect mentally on how the week has gone and get that moment of “Oh my god, this actually happened.” It feels like such a dream, this opportunity. I’ve been waiting so long to do it and now it has finally happened.”

On the difference in preparation for WWE PPVs vs. television: “I talked to [Michael] Cole a little bit about it last week. I’m still figuring out how I prepared to do commentary, which is different than how I would prepare for a Kickoff panel which I have down to a science. With commentary it’s so different because you want to be prepared with information on the guys and girls and some of the stories I want to tell. But I also want to react to what I’m seeing. I haven’t got my preparing down to an art just yet.”

On how The Women’s Evolution played a part in her progress: “I definitely didn’t think it would be at this point when I got to WWE. I know that I’ve been asking for more— I always want to do more, I want to learn this skill. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to put in the work and make everybody proud and live up to these expectations of what everyone wants, and what I want. Sitting back and watching the Women’s Evolution, I wanted to be a part of it. Trying to find a way, and I feel so honored and to be able to use this platform and this voice to show everyone that women can do anything in the realms of the WWE. So many doors are being blasted open. For me to sit at the table on Monday nights and a little girl can watch on TV and feel she wants to do that in the future whether it’s in the WWE, the NFL or MLB. There are different avenues for women to be involved in sports and broadcasting, and as an entertainer and performer. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”





