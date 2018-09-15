PWG “Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Night 1” Results – September 14, 2018 – Los Angeles, California

1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Rey Horus defeated Adam Brooks

2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Flamita defeated Puma King

3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
CIMA defeated Jody Fleisch

4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Bandido defeated T-Hawk

5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Joey Janela defeated David Starr

6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – First Round Match
Brody King defeated PCO

7. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated Ilja Dragunov and Shingo Takagi

