Preliminary betting odds for Hell In A Cell’s top two title matches

With Hell In A Cell airing tomorrow on the WWE Network, we look at the betting odds for the two main events of this show. These odds will change by the time tomorrow comes around and we advise you be careful when betting with real money.

In what is most likely the match to end the show, Roman Reigns is the overwhelming favorite to come out victorious with his Universal title tomorrow. Reigns is at 1/5 the favorite while Braun Strowman is 10/3. Mick Foley will be the special guest referee for this match.

The WWE title currently held by AJ Styles looks like it will be staying put as odds makers have placed Styles the favorite with odds of 8/15 to retain the title while Samoa Joe is at 11/8.

Tomorrow afternoon we will look at the full Hell In A Cell card and the betting odds for each match.

