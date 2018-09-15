Paul Heyman Working Behind the Scenes for WWE

Sep 15, 2018 - by James Walsh

With Brock Lesnar away from WWE, the company has had Paul Heyman working behind the scenes with the company. PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc) reports that Heyman has been backstage at WWE television as of late working in an off-camera capacity. Heyman actually began working in this role before Lesnar left to train for his 2019 UFC return, as a Raw production sheet from July credited Heyman as a writer.

There’s no word as of yet as to how long Heyman will be working behind the scenes, nor when he might return to TV. There has been discussion about Heyman taking on a new client, but there’s no word on who that might be or when it would happen. Heyman previously worked as a member of the WWE creative team in the early 2000s, becoming Smackdown’s lead writer in 2002.


(Visited 1 times, 63 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal