Paul Heyman Working Behind the Scenes for WWE

With Brock Lesnar away from WWE, the company has had Paul Heyman working behind the scenes with the company. PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc) reports that Heyman has been backstage at WWE television as of late working in an off-camera capacity. Heyman actually began working in this role before Lesnar left to train for his 2019 UFC return, as a Raw production sheet from July credited Heyman as a writer.

There’s no word as of yet as to how long Heyman will be working behind the scenes, nor when he might return to TV. There has been discussion about Heyman taking on a new client, but there’s no word on who that might be or when it would happen. Heyman previously worked as a member of the WWE creative team in the early 2000s, becoming Smackdown’s lead writer in 2002.





