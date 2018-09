NJPW “Destruction 2018 in Hiroshima” Results – September 14, 2018 – Hiroshima, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and KUSHIDA defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

2. Bad Luck Fale defeated Henare

3. K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Michael Elgin and Ayato Yoshida

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Beretta, Chuckie T, and Will Ospreay) defeated Kota Ibushi and Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

5. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bullet Club OG (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori) (c) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Ryusuke Taguchi

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Gedo) defeated Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (via Disqualification)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku, and El Desperado)

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma besiegen CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White) (12:14)

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kenny Omega (c) besiegt Tomohiro Ishii (30:55)

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)