Go Fund Me set up to help save Paul Orndorff’s house

Posted on Go Fund Me…

After entertaining the world over, Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff sacrificed his mind and body and is now in desperate financial abyss. He is in need of 5 thousand dollars to pay his property taxes or he will lose his house. We need to hit that goal by October 1st. The additional funds will allow him to go to his medical visits and pay for medication. He is unable to travel to visit his fans and sign autographs. Thank you for your donation and the largest donation submitted by 10/1 of at least 500 dollars will receive his Mr Wonderul black and gold robe if we hit our 10k dollar goal. God bless.

source: gofundme.com

(Visited 1 times, 169 visits today)