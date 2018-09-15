CMLL “85th Anniversary Show” Results – September 14, 2018 – Mexico City, Mexico
1. Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Princesa Sugehit, Marcela, and La Jarochita defeated Dalys la Caribena, Reyna Isis, and La Metalica
2. Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, and El Audaz defeated Negro Casas, Mephisto, and El Felino
3. Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Sanson, El Cuatero, and Forastero defeated Mistico, Atlantis, and El Soberano
4. CMLL World Trio Championship – Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Ciber the Main Man, The Chris, and Scharly Rock Star defeated Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Gran Guerrero (c)
5. Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Penta El Zero M, King Phoenix, and Diamante Azul defeated L.A. Park, Caristico, and El Hijo del L.A. Park
6. Hair vs. Hair – Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match
Rush and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Volador Jr. and Matt Taven