The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Hell in a Cell
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Renee Young Joins RAW Full Time
*WWE 2k19 Roster Update & Trailer
*Mae Young Classic Catch-Up
And More!
We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Nikki Cross & Bianca Belair & Nikki Cross Main Event, Ciampa sounds off and more.
We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell including what matches we are looking forward to seeing the most, along with a little bit of the Smackdown Throwdown thrown in as well.
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
