The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Hell in a Cell

Sep 14, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Renee Young Joins RAW Full Time
*WWE 2k19 Roster Update & Trailer
*Mae Young Classic Catch-Up

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Nikki Cross & Bianca Belair & Nikki Cross Main Event, Ciampa sounds off and more.

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell including what matches we are looking forward to seeing the most, along with a little bit of the Smackdown Throwdown thrown in as well.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack091318.mp3

