The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Hell in a Cell

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Renee Young Joins RAW Full Time

*WWE 2k19 Roster Update & Trailer

*Mae Young Classic Catch-Up

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Nikki Cross & Bianca Belair & Nikki Cross Main Event, Ciampa sounds off and more.

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell including what matches we are looking forward to seeing the most, along with a little bit of the Smackdown Throwdown thrown in as well.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack091318.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)