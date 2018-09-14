Tag Team title match at Hell In A Cell moved to Kickoff show

Sep 14, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The Smackdown Tag Team title match between The New Day and Rusev and Aiden English at Hell In A Cell has been moved to the Kickoff show.

Moving this match to the Kickoff show means that the main pay-per-view card now has seven matches only which will span a total of four hours. The two Hell In A Cell matches are likely to take the most time on this show. Since moving to combined roster PPVs at Backlash, Hell In A Cell has the least amount of matches for a PPV card.

Rusev also finds himself in the second Kickoff match in a row after he and his wife Lana took on Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega during the SummerSlam Kickoff. The month before at Extreme Rules, Rusev was in a WWE championship match against AJ Styles.


