Four Corner Survival Match Announced For Jericho’s Cruise
A four-way bout between Kenny King, Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal and Frankie Kazarian taking place on Chris’ Rock ‘n Wrestling Rager
View this post on Instagram
Another HUGE match announced for the @jericho_cruise…a 4 Corner Survival Match w @kennykingpb2 vs @frankiekazarian_official vs @theplanetpeacock vs @thelethaljay! BOOK NOW at chrisjerichocruise.com and be a part of history! #LessThan75CabinsLeft #RockNWrestlingRager (graphic by @97abdulmalik)
