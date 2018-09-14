Batista says WWE Schedule is a Grind

Batista spoke with SPORTbible for a new interview discussing his WWE career, getting into acting and more. Highlights are below:

On being on the road in WWE: “I also think that being on the road with WWE is such a grind. It really just developed my work ethic, I always had a strong work ethic but nothing like after I came out of the WWE. It really prepared me to just tolerate anything. You have to have a really thick skin there to begin with, but you also have to just pull your weight and be willing to sacrifice.”

on the sacrifices he made for the company: “I have sacrificed a lot. I have been through a lot of injuries, a lot of lost time with family. Throughout my wrestling career I just… I was never home. I lost a marriage with someone who was a very, very close friend of mine. We still remain friends, but just never being home just tore our marriage apart.”

On his movie career: “Going into acting was something very different and I never, ever planned on being an action star. Actually just wanted to be an actor, I actually didn’t want to be an action star. I thought that was an easy mold to fit in. And now I want to be an action star.”

On what he would do differently if he could: “If I could go back and do it again, I know this sounds cliche, but I would go back and focus on education. I always preach that. I preach that to my kids and I believe that because that’s something that you can take with you no matter where you are in your life or where you are in the world.”





