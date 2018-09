Alundra Blayze says she’d love to work WWE Evolution

A fan asked Alundra Blayze about working the WWE Evolution PPV, and she responded that she’d love to if asked…

Would love to all they need to do is ask…🤔👊🔥 https://t.co/cR2ELGPlj3 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) September 13, 2018

