Road Dogg sees Becky Lynch as not a heel, but as a “badass” character

WWE SmackDown producer “Road Dogg” Brian James took to Twitter today and had a back & forth with fans over how Becky Lynch is booked.

One fan wrote, “I think the fans have spoken in favor of Becky. Time for you all to listen.”

James responded and pointed to how Lynch is currently featured in the top women’s storyline on SmackDown. He wrote, “We’re listening, what would you have us do? She’s in the best women’s story, arguably the best story going today? What else can we do?”

Another fan chimed in and said Becky will receive a huge pop if they put the SmackDown Women’s Title on her. James responded, “Also, “pops” aren’t what I’m shooting for mate but I get what you’re saying.”

The same fan wrote back and asked, “Isn’t the whole point of wrestling to get a reaction from the audience?” James responded, “Well, it’s nice to get “a pop” but pops don’t pay the bills”

James also responded to a fan who wrote that Becky is already over as a”super babyface” but her fans want WWE to capitalize by putting the title on her. James responded, “I’d ask you if she needs the title if she’s super over already. I don’t disagree with you but I want you to think about it. Austin/Rock were super over and didn’t always have the title.”

James told another fan he doesn’t see Becky as a heel, he just sees her as a “badass” character.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 73 visits today)