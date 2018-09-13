Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow tie the knot in Florida

Sep 13, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair got married to his fiancee Wendy Barlow yesterday at a resort in North Florida.

This is Ric’s fifth marriage believe it or not and he had been dating Barlow for the past six years. The two have known each other for a very long time as Barlow worked as Fifi the Maid when Flair was in WCW.

TMZ.COM has exclusive footage from the wedding, which was a very private and low-key affair. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler accompanied Barlow down the aisle and The Undertaker was also there.

One Response

  1. Yoyo says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    One for the thumb

