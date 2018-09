NJPW “Road to Destruction 2018 – Day 6” Results – September 12, 2018 – Kyoto, Japan

1. Shota Umino and Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida and Yota Tsuji

2. Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Bullet Club OG (Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori) (via Disqualification)

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club OG (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, David Finlay, and Henare

4. Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and Gedo)

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, El Desperado, and TAKA Michinoku) defeated Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI)

6. Special Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Beretta)

7. Elimination Match

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and Will Ospreay) defeated Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) and Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)