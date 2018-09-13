New WWE book about The Rock to be published by DK Publishing

DK Publishing will be releasing a new WWE book titled The World of The Rock, a comprehensive visual guide chronicling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s entire career from WWE to one of Hollywood’s most successful box office leading men of this generation.

The book will take a look at his family history, training, his greatest moments in the ring, his roles in the movies The Scorpion King, San Andreas, Jumanji and the Fast and Furious franchise, and much more.

Featuring 160 pages, the hardcover book will be released on October 2, 2018 for a retail regular price of $24.99. You can see the artwork of the book below.





