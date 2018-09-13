James Storm done with MLW

in other MLW news…

HART FOUNDATION VS. RICH SWANN, ACH AND??? SIGNED FOR MLW’S OCTOBER 4 FUSION TV TAPING IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK – The heated feud between the Hart Foundation and Rich Swann and ACH will escalate October 4th at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY as the two teams collide in a trios tag team match as MLW presents FURY ROAD: an MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets start at just $20 at www.MLWtickets.com.

The mystery third member of Swann and ACH’s team will be revealed this Friday night 8pm exclusively on MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS. Don’t get beIN? You can stream new episodes 6:05pm Saturday nights on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

Tickets are available now at MLWTickets.com.

Never shy for making his thoughts known, Teddy Hart ignited the feud on MLW FUSION in early July when he felt ACH and Rich Swann were mocking him behind his back. Since then, Hart has recruited his cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. to form a new era Hart Foundation.

Controversy once again struck as the two teams squared off in New York this past July. During the bout, Swann suffered a concussion, which many attribute to the Hart Foundation’s rugged and questionable conduct during the bout. In the aftermath, ACH had words for the Hart Foundation calling them out for exploiting Swann’s dangerous injury for the purpose of winning a match.

The teams now look to settle the score in New York City as they square off in what will be a high-octane trios encounter. The question is WHO is the mystery third member of ACH & Swann’s team? Find out this Friday night exclusively on MLW FUSION!

See this trios bout live in New York City October 4th! Tickets start at $20 for this MLW FUSION taping. [Buy tickets]

Signed thus far for MLW’s October 4th card:

LA Park vs. PCO

Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann, ACH and ???

PLUS:

World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki

Shane Strickland

Jimmy Havoc

Sami Callihan

Plus more to be announced soon!

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks on MLW: FUSION and MLW.com. Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports!

Watch MLW FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

Stream new episodes of MLW: FUSION online on demand starting at 6:05pm Saturday nights for free at www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com! There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm Eastern) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW Talent plus complimentary poster.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6pm Eastern

Showtime: 7pm Eastern.

You can purchase tickets today at MLWTickets.com.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, the Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

The venue is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

