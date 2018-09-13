IMPACT Wrestling Announces COMDA.com as Presenting Sponsor for Bound for Glory

For Immediate Release – September 13, 2018

TORONTO | NEW YORK – IMPACT Wrestling announced today it has signed an agreement with COMDA Advertising Connections (COMDA.com) to serve as the presenting sponsor for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza Bound for Glory, which takes place on Oct. 14 in New York City, NY.

Serving more than 100,000 business clients throughout North America, COMDA Advertising Connections has over 45 years of experience delivering factory-direct personalized promotional products to help businesses connect with their customers.

The sponsorship agreement includes event branding, production of custom content and product integration. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive free prizes and giveaways, and to be included in a lottery for ringside seats for IMPACT Wrestling’s television tapings in Las Vegas, NV, which take place from Nov. 11-13, 2018.

“We are delighted to partner with COMDA Advertising Connections for one of our biggest events of the year,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This collaboration for exclusive IMPACT Wrestling merchandise and prizing provides great incentive for our fans to follow us across all platforms. COMDA is an established brand whose history is one of innovation and commitment to customer service, so they are a great partner to work with on developing new products and marketing campaigns to engage our diverse audience.”

“COMDA is extremely excited for the opportunity to be the presenting sponsor of Bound for Glory,” said COMDA president Michael Warren. “We are very impressed with the level of talent at IMPACT Wrestling and particularly enthusiastic about the lineup at Bound for Glory. We see this as a unique situation where we can help promote a fantastic event and at the same time bring awareness to a broad audience of what COMDA can do for businesses of all sizes.”

IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound for Glory takes place on Oct. 14 at Melrose Ballroom in New York City, NY and will feature IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries defending his title against Johnny Impact, who is featured on the Season 37 of Survivor premiering Sept. 26 on CBS. In other pivotal matchups, the ceasefire will culminate with LAX and Konnan battling The OGz and King, plus Sami Callihan and oVe will collide with the trio of Pentagon Jr., Fenix and Brian Cage in a six-man ‘oVe Rules’ match. The three-hour event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available globally on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and the FITE.tv live streaming app for a suggested retail price of $39.95.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.COMDA.com.







