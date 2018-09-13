Eva Marie launching her own Podcast

View this post on Instagram

Sayyyy what they gave me my own show 😱😱 it’s about to get crazy 😜 get ready guys brand new episodes of – “THE NATALIE EVA MARIE SHOW” drop every #Wednesday @podcastone (First episode drops next Wednesday 9.19.18 on my Bday😀) – click the link in my bio to subscribe and rate and review!! Take us to the top of the Apple podcast charts 💪🏼😘