Carmella on Evolution: “It’s going to be amazing”

“What a time to be a woman in the WWE. We’re in the midst of this women’s evolution and we actually have our first ever all-women’s pay-per-view October 28th, which is huge! It’s called WWE Evolution. It’s going to be amazing. The first ever all-women’s pay-per-view. The women, we’re just taking over. We’ve had the first ever Hell in a Cell match. The first ever Money in the Bank ladder match, which I was the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank. So, it’s just really cool to see the women just taking over.”

