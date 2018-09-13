Brie Bella Talks Recent Suicide Dive Botch, Overcoming Doubts, More

Brie Bella recently spoke with Yahoo and spoke about her recent suicide dive on Raw, having doubts during her Royal Rumble return this year, and more…

On doubts during her Royal Rumble return this year: “It was hard for me at the Rumble just vanity-wise. It sounds silly, but I was wondering if people were going to say ‘Woah, Brie looks weird.’ ” I still have baby weight to lose and I didn’t know if it would disappoint the fans that I wasn’t the Brie from before I had my baby.”

On with Daniel Bryan to feud with The Miz and Maryse: “As a wife, sitting back and seeing this story build with Miz, it’s really fun. When they called me and asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to.’ I feel like this has layers and I feel that Miz and Bryan have something so powerful there that Maryse and I can add a little more oomph to it.”

The recent RAW match where she botched a suicide dive: “With any type of physical body change, it changes so much. Even last week on ‘Raw’ when I did the suicide dive and it was less momentum than I should have had, I forgot that I’m 10 pounds heavier than what I was. Gravity doesn’t lie. That was a little different for me. I don’t mind if I fail or if I succeed. No matter what, I want to look back with no regrets. If I fail, last week for example, I went to sleep at night and I was kind of bummed out, but I learned something about myself. I learned where my body is at, where I am at.”

Her WWE future: “I hope to be around for a little bit. The Danielsons do want baby No. 2 so that’s something that is on the horizon. If I can come back for a couple of months or more that’s heaven for me.”

