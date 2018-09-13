Bob Holly talks about his addiction to pain pills

Sep 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“When I broke my neck, I did end up getting into the pain pill thing and getting on those. And I was able to get off that stuff. And so, but that wasn’t easy, so I had to have help. I wrote about that in my book. I had to have help to get off that stuff and I did. But that was the worst I did. I didn’t get into the alcohol. I didn’t get into the cocaine. I didn’t get into anything heavy like that. I mean, I did steroids. Whoop-dee-doo. But that goes without saying. When I broke my neck, that was the worst, the heaviest I got into anything as far as that you shouldn’t be doing, but, like I said, I got off that and everything. I never drank and I never did anything else. I started taking too many pills and I was like, ‘This is ridiculous – I’ve got to stop,’ so I did.”

source: The Steve Austin Show

(Visited 1 times, 121 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal