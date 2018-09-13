AJPW “The Road to the 6th Royal Road Tournament – Day 3” Results – September 12, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Black Menso~re defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) defeated Sweeper (Koji Iwamoto and Keiichi Sato)

3. Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) defeated Takao Omori and Gianni Valletta

4. GAORA TV Championship Match

TAJIRI (c) defeated Buffalo

5. The Road to the 6th Royal Road Tournament Tag Team Match

Zeus and Jun Akiyama defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Dylan James)

6. The Road to the 6th Royal Road Tournament Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Naoya Nomura) defeated Yuma Aoyagi and Yoshitatsu

