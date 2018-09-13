AJ Styles reveals what Triple H told him about changing his name in WWE

WWE often asks wrestlers to change their names when they sign with the company, but AJ Styles is one of the Superstars who got to keep his name.

However, during a recent interview with ESPN Styles revealed that at first Triple H told him his name might have to be changed.

“When Triple H and I were talking, he said, ‘I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep your name.’ I said, ‘That’s fine, I’ll be any name you want me to be called, except I do have this huge AJ tattoo on my side so that might be a problem.’

I think it worked out for the best because we weren’t taken and being changed into something else. We were the same characters that they saw from different companies and that they were familiar with and people were already invested in. I think that was a good move by WWE.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





