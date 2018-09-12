WWE reportedly considering a stable with Rey Mysterio and other luchadores

According to a recent rumor WWE is reportedly planning to put Rey Mysterio, Pentagon Jr and, Fenix in a faction together when all three men finally appear on WWE TV, leading to a faction warfare at Survivor Series…

“They’re building now in time for Survivor Series, a group of factions. The Shield came back. Now Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, with Drew McIntyre a faction. AOP if you want to put Drake Maverick in there as a faction, and what’s the biggest faction? I keep telling you it’s Paul Heyman guys. Dangerous Alliance like he was known in WCW, but look for Paul Heyman to have a faction as well.”





(Visited 1 times, 383 visits today)