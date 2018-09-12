WWE reportedly considering a stable with Rey Mysterio and other luchadores
According to a recent rumor WWE is reportedly planning to put Rey Mysterio, Pentagon Jr and, Fenix in a faction together when all three men finally appear on WWE TV, leading to a faction warfare at Survivor Series…
“They’re building now in time for Survivor Series, a group of factions. The Shield came back. Now Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, with Drew McIntyre a faction. AOP if you want to put Drake Maverick in there as a faction, and what’s the biggest faction? I keep telling you it’s Paul Heyman guys. Dangerous Alliance like he was known in WCW, but look for Paul Heyman to have a faction as well.”
(Visited 1 times, 383 visits today)
Some more obviously made up news. Pentagon and Fenix aren’t even free agents, that happens some time in 2019. Heyman has also said he is in the Brock Lesnar business and every credible source has said he goes where Lesnar goes.
The Dangerous Alliance has to be Brock, Owens and Jinder lol
How long has there been rumors swirling around about returning to WWE? Do it or don’t already. In fact, if Kalisto is still around, then why bother with Rey Rey?
Ooh, i should definitely trust a quote with no source…