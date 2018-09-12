Video: Scott Steiner Calls Stephanie McMahon A C***

Scott Steiner took new shots at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a new interview with WhatCulture Wrestling. Speaking with the site at Starrcast, Steiner took several shots at the two WWE executives and talked about how he considered leaving the company both times he was there.

“The two times I was up there I thought about quitting,” Steiner said. “Yeah, f***ing weirdos man. The bullshit you have to deal with now — now it’s worse because you’ve got one of the biggest c**ts running it, you know?”

He continued, “Stephanie McMahon, what the f*** does she know about wrestling? Just because… and then Triple H… f***… are you f***ing kidding me? I feel bad for the wrestlers, you know? Because they pigeonholed them in these stupid characters and make everybody do the same interviews that they print out. You can’t expand or be creative. It’s not what my picture of wrestling is. People say they sell it like this it’s the squared circle, they proved it — it’s bulls***.”

Steiner has been a regular critic of WWE, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon over the years, including calling the Hall of Fame a joke in May and going on an going off on Triple H during a Twitter rant in August of 2017.





